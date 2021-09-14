-
Every year about 93% of all the Kirtland’s Warblers in the world fly from the Bahamas to Michigan. The rare bird is making a comeback from the brink of…
The Kirtland's warbler is being removed from the federal endangered species list after a successful battle to save it from extinction.The U.S. Fish and…
State and federal wildlife agencies say the Kirtland's Warbler can safely be removed from the endangered species list. The yellow breasted songbird breeds…
This time of year, the DNR plants some 2 million pine trees in Northern Michigan in an effort to save what it calls the rarest song bird in North…
October is a time of falling leaves, eager trick-or-treaters, and the southward migration of the exceptionally rare Kirtland's warbler.The Kirtland's…
The Kirtland’s warbler is starting its migration from Michigan to the Caribbean.By the time the song birds return to their Michigan breeding grounds next…
The Kirtland’s warbler is a songbird with an enviable travel schedule. The birds spend the winter in the Bahamas, and in the spring, they come home to the…
Kirtland's warblers are moving south to their winter home in the Bahamas (lucky devils), but before they left Michigan, researchers counted 1,805 singing…