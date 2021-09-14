-
This week in Michigan politics, Michigan Radio’s Morning Edition host, Christina Shockley and Michigan Radio’s political analyst, Jack Lessenberry discuss…
-
State of the State to address road funding"Governor Rick Snyder plans to propose a more detailed plan to boost spending to maintain roads in next week's…
-
Mayor Dave Bing, with the support of six city council members, has ousted Detroit’s top city lawyer, Krystal Crittendon.Crittendon, a controversial figure…
-
The debate over appointing a Detroit emergency financial manger continues amidst aggravated communication between Mayor Bing and Detroit Corporation…
-
Nolan Finley is concerned about Detroit City Council.In a recent Detroit News editorial, Finley claimed that Detroit Corporate Council Krystal Crittendon…
-
A court has once again rebuffed a Detroit city lawyer's attempts to have the city’s consent agreement with the state overturned.Detroit’s corporation…
-
Detroit’s top lawyer has apparently decided to fight on in her effort to challenge the city’s consent agreement with the state.State officials warn the…
-
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing has asked the city’s top lawyer, Krystal Crittendon, to resign—and she’s refused.Now, Bing says he’ll make a case for removing her…
-
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing and the City Council are sitting down this morning to discuss keeping the city afloat financially.Bing and Detroit’s Chief…
-
Two months ago, Detroit City Council agreed, at the last possible moment, to enter into a consent agreement with the state.The city was fast running out…