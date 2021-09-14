-
Monday, the Flint city council may reconsider a contract to build a back-up drinking water source.Saturday was the 6th anniversary of the Flint Water…
-
After years of construction, water from Lake Huron soon will begin flowing into Genesee County through the KWA pipeline.The Karegnondi Water Authority…
-
Genesee County plans to build a new section of pipeline, which will allow Flint to continue getting its tap water from Detroit while the county makes the…
-
Preparing Flint’s water plant to treat water from a new Lake Huron pipeline will take a few years.Problems at the water plant helped to create Flint’s…
-
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has given Flint permission to build an approximately three mile section of water pipeline to link the…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is giving the city of Flint and the state of Michigan until early next year to get its plans in place for switching to…
-
Federal, state, and Flint officials sat down behind closed doors at city hall on Monday to discuss ways to respond to questions about the city’s planned…
-
Flint residents will continue to drink water from Detroit well into next year.While Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump was making the rounds in…
-
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Federal officials say it will take at least three months of testing before Flint can distribute water from a new pipeline in the in…
-
After months of wrangling, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is reluctantly agreeing to hook the city up to the new Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline for the…