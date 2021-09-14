-
Associated Press DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit contractor who got millions of dollars of city work through extortion will be released early from prison. Judge…
Today on Stateside, Joe Biden has been inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who served as co-chair of the…
Outgoing President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served about seven years of a 28-year…
Today on Stateside, as President Trump pardons a slew of white-collar criminals, some Detroiters are asking for consideration for Kwame Kilpatrick. The…
Disgraced ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has failed again in his efforts to reduce the time he's spending in federal prison for corruption.U.S.…
Disgraced ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has ended up at a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.The Detroit News reports the 47-year-old…
The U.S. Supreme Court has made some controversial decisions this term, including Monday, when the nation’s highest court struck down a Texas law designed…
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his corruption conviction and 28-year prison sentence.The request was…
A federal appeals court has no interest in taking a second look at the corruption case of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.The decision means…
The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the corruption conviction and 28-year prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.In 2013,…