Today on Stateside, we’ll talk about what’s changed for survivors and law enforcement after the years long effort to process thousands of backlogged rape…
Raymond Gray was released from the Muskegon Correctional Facility on Tuesday, after serving more than 48 years for a murder he always insisted he didn’t…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has survived a strong challenge to win the Democratic primary.With 83% of precincts reporting, Worthy has garnered…
Prosecutor’s races don’t usually get much attention from voters, but that’s not the case this year. With ongoing protests against police violence and…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man for allegedly making death threats against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General…
Ramon Ward walked out of a Detroit courtroom a free man on Thursday, after serving 25 years in prison for two murders he didn’t commit.Ward was just 18 in…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy hopes to channel some first time young offenders into a new mediation program and away from the criminal justice…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says her office is still accepting donations to fund the investigation and prosecution of sexual assaults linked to a…
Ten years ago this month, a Wayne County assistant prosecutor found more than 11,000 untested rape kits in an abandoned evidence warehouse.On Wednesday,…
On Friday night, prosecutors tried to explain to frustrated Flint residents why they dropped all the remaining criminal charges in the Flint water crisis…