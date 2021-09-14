-
It's a classic editorial cartooning trope: drawing a recently deceased famous person at heaven's gate. It's been overdone and often mishandled. For…
-
Former Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson died on Saturday, but the race to replace him is already becoming complicated and heated--and sparked…
-
Today on Stateside, how should Congress respond in the aftermath of two mass shootings this weekend that left more than 30 people dead in El Paso, Texas…
-
Longtime Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson died on Saturday at age 80. His political career spanned five decades.Patterson leaves a formidable…
-
Oakland County commissioners may be getting into a big fight over paying a small number of county employees a higher minimum wage. Commissioner Angela…
-
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson has stage four pancreatic cancer, but plans to stay in office through the end of his term while seeking…
-
Macomb and Oakland counties’ leaders want the public to support a millage renewal for regional bus service that will be on the ballot this summer.Mark…
-
Wayne and Washtenaw County leaders are making a last-ditch effort to get a millage for improved mass transit across southeast Michigan on the November…
-
With a few words during his annual State of the County address Wednesday night, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson appeared to doom an effort to…
-
This year’s gathering of Metro Detroit’s “Big Four” political leaders highlighted more points of division than unity.Those leaders are Wayne County…