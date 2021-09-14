-
It’s a laborless Labor Day for many Michiganders as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses across the state.The spectre of a second…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she’s concerned gatherings over the three-day Labor Day holiday weekend could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases…
-
Monday’s Detroit Labor Day parade was a low-key one by historical standards, despite being a high-stakes time for many unions—none more than the United…
-
It’s Labor Day, and that means political candidates are stumping for votes at events around the state – and many Democrats were in Detroit for the city’s…
-
Participants in the traditional Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge should expect some changes - and prepare for traffic tie-ups.The 5-mile-long…
-
You might want to check online before heading to your favorite beaches this holiday, especially if you plan on going to beaches in Grand Traverse or Wayne…
-
If you talk to someone in Governor Snyder’s administration, you might get the impression that Michigan’s workforce had a lot to celebrate on Labor Day.…
-
Detroit’s annual Labor Day parade attracted the usual mix of union members, activists and political candidates this year.Those candidates included three…
-
In upcoming elections, the labor movement has among its challenges reaching every union member in a personal way about what's at stake and what the facts are, the head of the AFL-CIO told NPR.
-
Michigan’s unemployment rate is below 4% on this Labor Day.Other jobs numbers are not as good.A new report says there are 326,000 fewer Michiganders in…