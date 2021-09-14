-
Michigan’s unemployment rate is below 4% on this Labor Day.Other jobs numbers are not as good.A new report says there are 326,000 fewer Michiganders in…
This may be a dry Labor Day for some Flint residents.The city’s nine water distribution centers will be closed on Monday. They’ll also be closed on Sunday…
Labor Day weekend is at hand, and as gas prices slide back down many of us are prepping to get on the road.AAA Michigan expects 1.2 million of us to be…
This weekend brings the 36th annual Hamtramck Labor Day Festival with its food, parade, concerts, carnival and more. All of which is a testament to a…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State Police troopers are putting special emphasis on dangerous driving behaviors over Labor Day weekend.In a news release,…
DETROIT (AP) - A call to raise the minimum wage has returned in the run-up to Labor Day.It's come in the form of worker rallies and a report finding…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Advocates say Michigan policymakers should wake up to the fact that residents are driving less and start focusing on public transit…
AAA predicts that 1.2 million Michiganders will travel this Labor Day weekend. More than 90 percent will be driving. Gasoline prices took their usual…
This has been a below-average summer for wildfires in Michigan. Though parts of the Lower and Upper Peninsulas have been under a ‘high fire danger’…
DETROIT (AP) - People celebrating Labor Day weekend outdoors in Michigan could be setting themselves up as the main course for feasting mosquitoes…