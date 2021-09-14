labor dispute

-
Workers will return to road construction projects that have been stalled since Labor Day due to an employee lockout, Gov. Snyder’s office announced…
The Detroit Public Schools has lost an initial bid to stop frustrated teachers from staging repeated sickout protests.Angry about classroom conditions,…
The Detroit Federation of Teachers spoke out Monday about what union officials called “third world” conditions in some Detroit Public Schools…
Most nurse-anesthetists at two Detroit-area hospitals lost their jobs Thursday, after they refused to sign a contract outsourcing their jobs to a private…
A settlement between the Detroit Medical Center and more than 20,000 nurses is almost a done deal.Detroit federal judge Gerald Rosen gave the agreement…
Leaders of the bus system in Grand Rapids and the union representing mechanics and drivers have not been able to reach an agreement over a retirement…
In October, people will have to pay more money to ride the bus in Grand Rapids.Cash fares will cost a $1.75. That’s more than it costs to ride the bus in…