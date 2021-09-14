labor laws

-
The White House says more than 100,000 Michiganders could see bigger paychecks, under new overtime rules.The Department of Labor is essentially doubling…
Current and former servers at two West Michigan pancake houses have some extra money coming their way.It’s a result of a federal investigation into unfair…
Seven Ann Arbor restaurants must pay more than 100 employees over $145,000 in back wages.That’s after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation into the…
April 28 was International Workers Memorial Day, the day that honors those killed or injured on the job in the past year.Labor advocates in Detroit and…
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan says it will require companies that make licensed products at factories in Bangladesh to meet worker…
A judge in Indiana has ruled that that state’s right-to-work law violates a provision in the Indiana constitution -- a provision that bars the delivery of…
At the state Capitol, Democrats are preparing their last-ditch effort to slow or stop legislation that would make Michigan the 24th so-called…
One thing I know about politically polarizing issues: arguing for middle-of-the-road positions alienates a lot of folks.But here goes anyway.I don’t love…
DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. Labor Department says a Detroit-based bakery chain has agreed to pay $63,000 in back wages to 21 employees whom it wrongly…
Sarah Alvarez-Michigan Radio NewsroomThe Michigan Farm Bureau is starting a six month series to educate farmers about laws that apply to migrant workers…