Access to ample water supplies could make Michigan a climate refuge. That scenario is attracting considerable attention in the Great Lakes State.But…
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects Lake Erie to hit record breaking high water levels February through May.Lauren Fry, Technical Lead for Great Lakes…
Michigan’s largest state park, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the Upper Peninsula, was damaged by Lake Superior's rising water levels along…
Ice formed on the Great Lakes early this year, thanks to the arctic temperatures we’ve been experiencing.And that should be good for lake levels, which…
Spend a little over a thousand bucks and you too could capture some images that will grab the attention of your local TV station.WZZM-TV in West Michigan…
A three day conference is getting underway in Marquette today, looking at the unique needs of cities on the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River.More…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been recording water levels for almost 100 years. In January, the levels in the Lake Michigan and Huron system dipped…
A new report from the National Wildlife Federation details ways climate change is affecting the Great Lakes states, including Michigan.The report says…
Lakes Huron and Michigan are reaching record low water levels, and businesses along the Third Coast are feeling the effects.Yesterday, Russell Dzuba, the…
Previous research suggested a decline in future Great Lakes water levels, but findings from a recent scientific report may paint a different picture.…