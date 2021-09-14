-
Stormwater drains take more than water into Lake St. Clair.The big drain pipes pick up a lot of trash along the way, and that trash gets into the lake…
Safety officials in the U.S. and Canada are looking into a multi-car train derailment in an international tunnel connecting Michigan's Port Huron to…
New reporting from MLive has found that Selfridge Air National Guard Base is a major source of chemical contamination in the Clinton River and Lake St.…
The state health department has released updated guidelines for consuming fish from Lake St. Clair and the Flint River. The updated Eat Safe Fish guide…
A few hundred Macomb county residents prodded a panel of MDEQ officials at a town hall about the health of Lake St. Clair as it relates to beach closures…
When you flush, do you know where the wastewater goes? How about where that sewer line ultimately ends?It is out of sight, and often out of mind. Yet…
Back in early summer I went to see Candice Miller, the former congresswoman who is now Macomb County Public Works Commissioner. She was mainly concerned…
The state has denied Ambassador Bridge owner MattyMoroun a permit to build a bridge between Algonac and Harsens Island.The island in northern Lake St.…
Forget those sharks we’re hearing about off of Cape Cod.We’ve had a shark of our own swimming in the Great Lakes. And he just crossed Lake St. Clair,…
He very well may be the first shark in Lake St. Clair -- and certainly the first one hauling a ton of bricks.Long-distance swimmer, motivational speaker,…