-
The lake trout used to be the fish to catch in the Great Lakes. But by the 1950s, severe overfishing and an infestation of an eel-like, blood-sucking…
-
An industrial chemical is showing up in trout from the Great Lakes. It’s called perfluoro-1-butane sulfonamide, or FBSA.Researchers traced this chemical…
-
You’ve probably heard about the big bad invasive silver or bighead carp, also known as Asian carp.But there’s another invasive fish that’s roughly a third…
-
A fish that was almost wiped out in the Great Lakes is making a comeback in Lake Huron.Lake trout are suddenly doing what biologists have been trying to…
-
For years now, we’ve heard bad news about the Great Lakes. Most of it has to do with invasive species getting into the lakes and wrecking the food web.One…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-983046.mp3To understand why salmon are so important to the Great Lakes and the…
-
For twenty years now the federal government has been trying to restore wild lake trout in Lake Michigan. Lake trout are native to the Great Lakes and were…
-
New research finds that fish in the Great Lakes are contaminated with a chemical used in aircraft hydraulic fluids.Researcher Amila DeSilva works for…