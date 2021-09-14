-
One week ago, a Wayne County judge told LaMarr Monson to go enjoy his life. In 1996, Monson was wrongfully convicted of killing a 12-year-old Detroit girl…
After the judge dismissed the murder charge against him, and advised LaMarr Monson to go enjoy his life, he held his sobbing mother in the hallway just…
A Detroit man convicted of murder more than 20 years ago walked free on Wednesday.A Wayne County judge overturned Lamarr Monson’s conviction for killing a…
Lamarr Monson is a step closer to being a free man, after serving nearly two decades in prison for a murder he likely didn’t commit.A Wayne County judge…
Lawyers made their final arguments in court Wednesday, but it will take more than a month for a Wayne County judge to decide whether Lamarr Monson…
A Detroit man imprisoned for a brutal killing in 1996 is fighting for a new trial this week.Lamarr Monson was convicted of murdering a 12-year-old girl,…
Bill Proctor retired after he spent 33 years as a well-known Detroit television reporter.But rather than focus on his golf game, he's using his skills as…