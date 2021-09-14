-
A state senator from the Upper Peninsula wants to change state law to require more “geographic diversity” on the state Board of Education.Senator Ed…
New A-F system will be "confusing, exasperating, and frustrating," says interim state superintendentIn the frantic bill passing of lame duck, the state Legislature pushed through an A-F grading system for Michigan schools. It requires the state to grade…
Governor Snyder's wrist may hurt this evening. He signed or vetoed hundreds of bills today.Snyder received hundreds of bills to review just before the…
State and local leaders are urging Governor Rick Snyder to veto two bills on how the state deals with some kinds of radioactive waste.One bill would…
Local gamblers and national gaming companies are waiting to see if Michigan will take a step toward joining the growing number of states that allow sports…
Michigan environmentalists are urging Governor Rick Snyder to veto a bill that would give the Legislature the ability to intervene in state lawsuits.House…
Lawmakers sent more than 400 bills to Governor Rick Snyder during the lame-duck session. But Snyder's office will no longer be taking comments on those…
A bill that modifies the funding structure for the School Aid Fund is headed for the governor’s deskThe bill would lower the amount of money schools get…
State lawmakers are harnessing some money from online gambling to help Michigan’s struggling horse racing industry.Legislation to allow Detroit and tribal…
Governor Rick Snyder will decide whether to set the statute of limitations for campaign finance crimes at five years. That would mean that prosecutors…