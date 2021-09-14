Land Conservancy of West Michigan

-
A 25-year struggle is almost over to save two acres of beach and dunes from development in Muskegon County.The property will expand the Barrier Dunes…
-
Purple Loosestrife is a widespread invasive plant. It’s taken over wetlands in every state in the US except Florida. But now, scientists consider Purple…
-
The City of Saugatuck has taken ownership of nearly 173-acres of dune land on the shores of Lake Michigan. A coalition of conservationists and foundations…
-
Governor Rick Snyder signed the bill authorizing more than $102 million in grant money for more than 100 recreation projects and land acquisitions across…