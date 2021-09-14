land conservation

-
The Biden administration is reversing Trump administration cuts to the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP).Payments to farmers to set aside land were…
-
Earlier this month, Republicans in the U.S. House made it easier for the federal government to give up control of public lands to states.Many of the most…
-
The Next Idea Many Michiganders enjoy walking in our outdoor spaces, whether private or public, being rejuvenated by the sights and sounds they encounter.…
-
A 25-year struggle is almost over to save two acres of beach and dunes from development in Muskegon County.The property will expand the Barrier Dunes…
-
A new art show is the product of an interesting collaboration between artists and land owners. It will be at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor…
-
Two black belts have combined karate and urban farming, in a push to revitalize a Flint-area neighborhood, and they’ve just won the Small Farmer of the…