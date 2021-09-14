-
Lansing’s outgoing mayor wants to sell city hall and find a new home for the city's offices. Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero today formally asked for proposals…
-
More than 7,000 square miles of land in the Great Lakes region changed in some way from 1996 to 2010. That’s roughly equal to the surface area of Lake…
-
Metro Detroit has any number of problems, but finding affordable housing isn’t one of them.In fact—by one measure at least—the region offers some of the…
-
My kids love using Google Earth. With the push of a button they "fly" from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Newfoundland, the Panama Canal, the Great Barrier Reef,…
-
The state of Michigan owns 4.6 million acres of land. But for now, the state can’t buy any more land. That’s because the Michigan Legislature capped the…
-
If you're feeling like you've heard this story before... you're right.Senator Tom Casperson-R (Escanaba) has introduced a bill, Senate Bill 78, that would…
-
Environmentalists in Michigan have been on the defensive since the last election. Republicans rolled back shoreline protections they say were onerous and…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has the authority to set aside land to make sure biodiversity is preserved. Basically, that means the DNR can…
-
A federal judge will consider another proposed settlement in a legal case between Saugatuck Township and a private developer. The township approved the…
-
Apparently, the phone has been ringing off the hook over at Detroit’s planning department.It’s all because of a few lines uttered by Mayor Dave Bing in…