Michigan's Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Arbor Hills Landfill in Salem Twp.The lawsuit says the landfill has repeatedly violated state…
Michigan residents are sending more trash to the state’s landfills than they have since before the Great Recession.Last year Michigan homes and businesses…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is offering communities grants to help start recycling programs. The total amount approved for the grants…
As population increases so does waste, filling up landfills at a faster rate. One solution to this problem is to rethink the old ways of managing solid…
Governor Rick Snyder wants to increase the cost of dumping waste in the state’s landfills. This is part of the governor’s proposal to improve Michigan’s…
Most people know DTE Energy as a gas and electric utility that operates in southeast Michigan. But the company also has a subsidiary with projects…
It's going to take more time and work than originally expected to fix a methane problem at an old Kent County landfill. In August, county officials…
Members of the public told a state panel they have concerns about landfills in their backyards. The hearing on Wednesday was part of the Department of…
The amount of waste sent to Michigan landfills jumped by 4.7% last year - following a ten-year decline.That's according to a recent report by the Michigan…
You might recall a story last month in which Detroit Free Press reporter Keith Matheny reported that a Pennsylvania oil and gas company planned to ship up…