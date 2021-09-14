-
Lansing’s mayor does not expect long-stalled plans for a casino in downtown Lansing are going to become a reality.The Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa…
-
Plans for new tribal casinos in downtown Lansing and Romulus have hit a roadblock.The U.S. Department of the Interior has turned down a request from the…
-
An Upper Peninsula Indian tribe has taken a major step toward building a casino in Lansing.The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Tuesday formally…
-
As expected, Michigan’s attorney general has dropped an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking the court to block a Lansing casino project.But the legal…
-
A U.S. Supreme Court decision this week may pave the way for casino gambling in Michigan’s capitol city.Lansing mayor Virg Bernero says a $245 million…
-
-
-
State Attorney General Bill Schuette has officially lodged his opposition to a proposed Lansing casino with the federal government.The attorney general…
-
-
Developers of Lansing’s proposed casino faced a small, but passionate group of opponents last night.One opponent of a Lansing casino says the state…