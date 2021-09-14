lansing city budget

-
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says after nine years of deep budget cuts, the capitol city finally is entering a new fiscal year with a balanced…
For the first time in a decade, Lansing leaders will be working this year on a city budget without having to consider millions of dollars in…
The Lansing city council Monday night will spend some time trying to prioritize how the city should spend its money.The city council is required to…
Governor urging legislature to expand Medicaid “Governor Rick Snyder is urging the Legislature to act on expanding Medicaid before the end of June and the…
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero today vetoed all the changes the city council made to his budget plan for next year.The city council passed a budget on Monday…
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has a long list of items he plans to veto in the budget passed by the city council last night. The Lansing city council…
Legislation in Michigan House could cap FOIA feesThere is new legislation up for initial hearing this week in Lansing. It is a response to local…
The Lansing City Council will vote this evening on the city’s budget plan for next year.The vote may set up a veto fight with Lansing’s mayor.Back in…
The Lansing city council may soon face a critical test to see if it might be able to override the mayor’s plans for how to spend property tax money…
Lansing’s mayor says a combination of employee furlough days and union concessions are necessary to shrink a $4.7 million budget gap next year. He laid…