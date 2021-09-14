-
Lansing’s mayor is putting the sale of city hall “on hold”.Last year, former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero picked Chicago-based Beitler Real Estate Services…
-
Lansing’s mayor is not ruling out some “pain” as the city deals with a rising legacy costs.Lansing Mayor Andy Schor sat down with his Financial Health…
-
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is reopening, slightly, the bidding process involved in the sale of city hall. Last year, Beitler Real Estate Services’ plan to…
-
Lansing has a new mayor.Andy Schor took his oath of office at noon today.He’s the capitol city’s first new mayor in a dozen years.Schor struck an…
-
Monday, the city of Lansing will swear in its first new mayor in a dozen years. Former State Rep. Andy Schor will take his oath of office during a midday…
-
The Lansing city council will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposal to sell city hall to a developer.Chicago-based Beitler Real Estate Services…
-
Monday night, the Lansing city council will begin reviewing a plan to sell city hall to a developer.Mayor Virg Bernero picked a Chicago real estate…
-
Four weeks from today, Lansing voters will elect the capitol city’s first new mayor in a dozen years.The next mayor will be a departure in style from the…
-
The public will get a look tonight at four proposed futures for the site of Lansing city hall.Developers bidding to buy Lansing city hall have four…
-
A developer is scheduled to be selected to buy Lansing city hall by the end of this week.Four developers submitted proposals to the city. Mayor Virg…