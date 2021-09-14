lansing diocese

-
Lansing’s Catholic bishop has responded to an internal review into complaints the diocese’s schools were racially insensitive.The diocese was criticized…
The Diocese of Lansing has announced plans to review its handling of allegations of child sexual abuse by Catholic clerics.Bishop of Lansing Earl Boyea…
This past week, Lansing’s Catholic bishop introduced a special panel that will examine issues of race in the diocese. The Task Force on Race and Catholic…
A group of parents and people supporting students at Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Lansing are continuing to protest a school rule that students must…
Lansing Bishop Earl Boyea is calling on Catholics in the mid-Michigan diocese to help the poor. Specifically, he wants them to focus on poor people living…