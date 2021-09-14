lansing mayoral race

-
Monday, the city of Lansing will swear in its first new mayor in a dozen years. Former State Rep. Andy Schor will take his oath of office during a midday…
Four weeks from today, Lansing voters will elect the capitol city’s first new mayor in a dozen years.The next mayor will be a departure in style from the…
The future of Lansing city hall may rest with paperwork filed today.Would-be developers had until 5 p.m. to submit their proposals for the property across…
Lansing voters will take a step toward electing a new mayor August 8th. On Tuesday, Lansing will hold a mayoral primary election which for the first time…