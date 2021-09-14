-
Monday, the Lansing city council may take a step toward considering slashing the city’s police department budget by 50%.Councilman Brandon Betz says his…
-
The Lansing Police Department says it will no longer stop drivers for traffic violations that don’t pose a threat to public safety. The new policy means…
-
The mistrust and misconceptions between police and the minority communities they serve can run both ways.That's why the Michigan State University Police…
-
Lansing officials are stepping up efforts to pass a renewal of the capital city’s public safety millage in next month’s election.The millage was first…
-
Lansing residents will decide in November if they want to renew a public safety and road millage.The Lansing City Council approved putting the millage…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The police chief in Lansing is defending his officers in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man who was killed after a two-hour…
-
An internal investigation shows a team of police officers investigating Bridge Card fraud in Lansing violated department policies by eating confiscated…
-
The Lansing City Council signed off on next year’s budget last night.The only controversial part of the budget centered on moving the bulk of the city’s…
-
The bulk of the Lansing Police Department will move into a temporary home this summer.Mayor Virg Bernero announced today the city will spend about $1…
-
Lansing Police Chief Teresa Szymanski is retiring. Szymanski has been on the job since 2010.She is the first woman to serve as the capitol city’s chief of…