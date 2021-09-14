-
Four Muskegon County deputies and one former Wellspath nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday over the death of a man in jail. In…
The family of a man who died in a jail last spring are suing the Lansing Police Department.Court documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court say four…
Lansing is one of several Michigan cities where citizens have been asking for tangible solutions to excessive use of force by police. City Councilman…
The Lansing city council heard more than two hours of public comment during a meeting Monday night over a proposal to cut the city’s police budget in half…
The Lansing Police Department announced today it will begin a body camera pilot program.Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski says the department has been…