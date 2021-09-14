lansing protests

-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated Michigan National Guard units ahead of protests expected Sunday at the state Capitol.The coordinated law…
Religious leaders in southeast Michigan are calling on other faith and political leaders to condemn racist symbols displayed by some demonstrators at…
Last week, dozens of anti-lockdown protestors, some of them carrying firearms, crowded into the Michigan Capitol building to make their views known to the…
Today on Stateside, plant managers are making plans to restart some of the biggest manufacturing operations in the state. We talk to Detroit News…
Today on Stateside, a protest over Governor Whitmer’s stay at home order leads to gridlock in Michigan’s Capitol. Plus, we explore the life and legacy of…
Police in Marshall confirm they’re investigating what appears to be an instance of a protester trespassing and hanging a banner on the home of state House…
Teachers, police, firefighters and other public employees plan to march on the state Capitol tomorrow.They oppose a measure in the Senate that expands the…
Hundreds of outraged union members filled a State House committee room and the surrounding hallways to protest a proposal to eliminate Michigan’s…