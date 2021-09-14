lansing state of the city

-
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero saved the biggest news in his tenth State of the City address tonight until the end. The mayor proposed three city charter…
Lansing’s mayor is expected to call for a major restructuring of the city’s electric utility tonight.When Mayor Virg Bernero takes to the podium tonight…
“Painful” cuts to Lansing’s city budget are being predicted by the man heading a task force studying the capitol city’s budget problems.David Hollister…
A special committee set up to study the city of Lansing’s financial problems heard from the public last night.The committee’s preliminary report is due…
Lansing mayor Virg Bernero’s State of the City address celebrated recent positive economic news for the capitol city.But perhaps the biggest applause line…
Lansing’s mayor plans to celebrate the city’s recent growth in manufacturing in his State of the City address tonight night. But the city’s lingering…
Lansing mayor Virg Bernero painted a generally optimistic picture in his ‘State of the City’ speech last night. But the mayor also raised the specter of…