Gymnasts, the FBI director, and the DOJ inspector general testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
A judge has ordered the government to take money from the prison account of former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who owes about $58,000 to victims of his…
Like any Olympic summer, gymnastics is at the center of attention for many viewers. However, the event is seen in a different light this time around—this…
Today on Stateside, a conversation about how the legacy of abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is changing our conversation on athlete…
Today on Stateside, a new report outlines how the FBI failured to investigate Larry Nasser. Also, one theater company in Dexter on taking risks during the…
After receiving reports of sexual abuse of athletes by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar in July 2015, senior officials in the Federal Bureau…
The East Lansing City Council is calling on Michigan State University to release thousands of documents withheld from the public tied to the Larry Nassar…
Today on Stateside, two-thirds of Washtenaw County's COVID-19 cases are affiliated with the University of Michigan. A campus health official discusses…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she might be forced to close the investigation into Michigan State University and Larry Nassar if the…
Former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics coach John Geddert died by suicide Thursday, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office has confirmed.Geddert was…