-
The Flint school board will interview candidates for its superintendent job next week.The board will quiz the finalists about ways they can improve the…
-
“We have to right-size this school district.”That’s what outgoing interim Flint schools superintendent Larry Watkins said tonight, after the school…
-
The Flint school district needs a new superintendent. Larry Watkins announced today he's retiring.During Watkins’ two years as interim schools…
-
Flint school officials heard from the public last night for the first time on a plan to close more city schools. People who packed the meeting came to…
-
The Flint school district is cutting funding for decades-old events to foster competition between athletes from the city and Canada.The school board on…
-
The Flint Community Schools Board of Trustees approved a revised deficit elimination plan last night. But the district’s unions haven’t signed off on a…
-
The Flint school board last night approved a plan to eliminate its $20.4 million deficit. But the plan relies on the district being able to do something…
-
Flint school district employees are facing a deep cut in pay and benefits.Interim school superintendent Larry Watkins announced today that the district…
-
The Flint School Board will hear the findings of the district’s most recent audit this evening.The audit is expected to show continued problems with…
-
The Flint School Board takes up a Deficit Elimination Plan Tuesday night.The district is wrestling with a nearly $16 million deficit.The Flint school…