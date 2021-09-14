-
Today, on Stateside, why Governor Whitmer is holding off on new restrictions, even as COVID-19 cases surge. Plus, how the Latinx community in Washtenaw…
Democrats in Congress have become divided on whether someone’s immigration status determines receiving COVID-19 stimulus checks. Michigan Senators Debbie…
Over the sound of cars passing outside Supermercado La Estrellita, a neighborhood staple for the Latinx community in Lansing, Corinne Kendall, who is…
Latinos En Michigan TV is a website and a YouTube channel that produces stories about events and issues around Michigan that might be of interest to…
The Next IdeaWest Michigan's got a bigger Latino population than the state average, but the number of Latino-owned businesses in the region has not been…
Immigrants and others in southwest Detroit are taking a stand against deportations.Some schools and businesses across metro Detroit closed, while hundreds…
“Let’s go take my daddy out of that place. I miss him why is he there?”These were the words of a three-year-old Dana whose father had just been detained…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder says he's reaching out to Flint's Latino community to make sure residents are getting bottled water and…
The city of Holland in West Michigan has certainly made its Dutch heritage known. If the name alone isn’t enough for you, the city has held an annual…
Latinos have been a presence in Michigan for more than a century. But even after all those decades, the Latino population is still experiencing…