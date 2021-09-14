-
After a months-long investigation into Washtenaw County court records, a citizen-led group has released hard data on racial disparities in how people are…
-
Two Michigan Democratic congresswomen are calling on Republicans in the U.S. Senate to take action on legislation on policing.Specifically, Representative…
-
A proposal to change how police are trained has been introduced in the Michigan Legislature.Democratic State Senator Jeff Irwin wants to add certification…
-
Last week, dozens of anti-lockdown protestors, some of them carrying firearms, crowded into the Michigan Capitol building to make their views known to the…
-
This year, state lawmakers will try to rein in Michigan’s civil asset forfeiture law.Under current law, Michigan police may seize cash, cars or other…
-
In 1971, the Detroit Police Department launched the S.T.R.E.S.S unit, an acronym for “Stop the Robberies and Enjoy Safe Streets.”The unit was eliminated…
-
The Michigan State Employees Association filed a complaint with the state on June 29, claiming state park officers should be able to carry guns and wear…
-
Law enforcement officials and victims of sexual assault in Michigan could soon be able to track the rape kits used to gather evidence. A state budget…
-
Police departments across the nation are using new methods to try to predict where crime is likely to happen and who is more likely to be a victim of…
-
They served and protected the United States while in the military. Now, as veterans, they’re volunteering to serve and protect Detroit — and they're doing…