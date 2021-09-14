lawrence reynolds

-
On Monday, a federal judge held the first of three days of hearings into objections to a $641 million settlement of Flint water crisis civil lawsuits.More…
A court hearing concerning the state health director’s handling of a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak abruptly ended today amid questions about when…
For more than a year, Flint residents have been told to use filters on their taps to screen lead from their drinking water. Filters on kitchen faucets are…
A growing number of Flint officials are raising concerns about a court order blocking the state health department from talking directly with Genesee…