-
Today on Stateside, four Michigan congressmen have signed on to a legal brief in support of a Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to nullify Michigan’s…
-
Two conservative groups, One Nation and Election Integrity Fund, filed suit in federal court, claiming that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders…
-
A former McDonald's employee from Michigan has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit was filed in Ingham County Circuit…
-
Founders Brewing Company settled the racial discrimination lawsuit against it this week.Tracy Evans, a former employee at Founders’ Detroit taproom, first…
-
Republicans in Michigan filed another lawsuit to stop the redistricting commission. The Michigan Republican Party says the state’s new redistricting…
-
The city of Flint has won a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former city administrator.Natasha Henderson filed the lawsuit after she was fired in…
-
A prominent figure in the Flint water crisis is suing several people who worked together with him to reveal the city’s lead tainted tap water.The…
-
The resort community of Bay View is nestled on the shore of Lake Michigan. It is picturesque, but divided. Bay View requires that to own a home there, you…
-
Class-action lawsuits against state and local officials involved in the Flint water crisis will go forward.A federal appeals court reinstated claims…
-
A school district in western Michigan has settled a lawsuit with four young women who say they were inappropriately touched by a former Major League…