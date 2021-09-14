lead action level

-
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a big investment in the state's Clean Water program, using $200 million of the state's share of federal…
The City of Flint is notifying its residents about a new drinking water violation. In the big scheme of things, this drinking water violation isn't major.…
Flint pediatrician, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, testified during a House hearing on Tuesday for the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed changes to the…
The City of Flint says it needs more time to submit water tests from homes at highest risk for having lead water lines. Under the state and federal Lead…
When you call the city of Melvindale’s Department of Water and Public Works these days, you’ll hear a message that goes like this:“If you’re calling…
The city of Parchment, outside Kalamazoo, has lead in its drinking water. Officials say the lead exceeds a state action level, which is 15 parts per…
Ann Arbor Public Schools has released more information about lead found in the drinking water at local public schools. The district tested 1,426 drinking…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality updated its proposed lead and copper rule to allow utilities more flexibility in scheduling replacement…
Last week, Michigan Radio published a story about the Village of Beverly Hills, Michigan; a Detroit suburb located in southern Oakland County. The village…
Jennifer Gilchrist moved from New York City back home to the Detroit suburb of Beverly Hills in 2016. She moved to help take care of her mom Joellen, a…