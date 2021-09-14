-
Flint continues to make progress in reducing lead in its drinking water.In 2016, tests showed Flint’s drinking water contained high levels of lead…
A federal law blamed in part for slowing the response to the Flint water crisis is getting a major revision.Andrew Wheeler is the Environmental Protection…
The City of Flint is notifying its residents about a new drinking water violation. In the big scheme of things, this drinking water violation isn't major.…
Flint pediatrician, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, testified during a House hearing on Tuesday for the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed changes to the…
For the third consecutive year, Flint water is testing below state and federal action levels for lead, according to data the state released on…
When you call the city of Melvindale’s Department of Water and Public Works these days, you’ll hear a message that goes like this:“If you’re calling…
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has dismissed a case that would have undone the state’s new Lead and Copper Rule.The rule went into effect last year. It…
Another municipality in Michigan is alerting residents about elevated levels of lead in drinking water and telling them about ways they can reduce their…
Michigan cities and towns with lead water pipes will have to start taking more and better drinking water samples this summer. About 650 municipal water…
The city of Battle Creek could be the latest in Michigan to move forward on replacing water pipes that contain lead. City Commissioners are scheduled to…