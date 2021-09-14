lead children

-
An opinion piece in the New York Times has stirred up a war of words. According to a recent Detroit News article, an emergency room doctor at the Hurley…
Were the children of Flint "poisoned?”It’s a word that gets tossed around a lot in connection to the lead exposure caused by Flint’s improperly treated…
The partial settlement of a Flint water crisis lawsuit guarantees all Flint kids can be screened and assessed for effects of lead exposure.A federal judge…
New tests show lead is still a concern in the water in Flint schools.Two-thirds of the more than 700 recent water samples taken at Flint’s 13 school…
Michigan State University and Flint officials are kicking off a campaign to get people exposed to the city’s lead-tainted water to sign up for a special…
A new early childhood education center in Flint is intended to help children exposed to the worst of the city’s lead-tainted water.“These nook areas are…
A class-action lawsuit claiming state and local education officials are not doing enough to identify and educate Flint students exposed to lead-tainted…
This week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan will announce plans for a new class action lawsuit related to the Flint water crisis.The ACLU’s…
The Flint public school district is getting money from the federal government to help address critical needs arising from the city’s water crisis.U.S.…
Some Grand Rapids homes are about to get a lot safer.The city is among 23 state and local agencies across the country to receive Lead Based Paint Hazard…