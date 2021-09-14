lead copper

-
Detroit students won't be drinking out of water fountains when school starts next week.The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced Wednesday…
Virginia Tech researchers say their latest tests of Flint tap water are consistent with state tests showing the city’s water is within federal standards…
Flint Congressman Dan Kildee has re-introduced legislation to change the federal rules governing lead in drinking water.Lead exposure has been linked to…
Nearly a year after Governor Snyder first proposed it, a package of bills addressing lead in Michigan’s drinking water should soon be in the hands of…
A recent study published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessments finds turtles are getting doses of heavy metals such as lead and copper.Matt Cooper…
Michigan would have the toughest lead testing standard in the nation under a sweeping proposal unveiled today in Flint, where the drinking water is still…