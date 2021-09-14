-
Benton Harbor officials first found lead levels above the federal action level in the drinking water in the fall of 2018. The move comes after a coalition of national and local groups called for the federal government to step in and use its emergency powers to provide bottled water to residents earlier this month.
Flint voters will decide in March if they will support a millage that will help eliminate their school district’s deficit.On Wednesday night, the school…
Detroit will use a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fight lead hazards in 450 homes.The effort will target 48209, one…
Blood lead levels in Flint children are declining, according to a new study.A new study in the Journal of Pediatrics finds blood lead levels in Flint…
Kent County is adding two full-time health experts to help tackle issues of PFAS exposure and opioid addiction.The Kent County Board of Commissioners…
Virginia Tech researchers say their latest tests of Flint tap water are consistent with state tests showing the city’s water is within federal standards…
A new report calls for more aggressive action to reduce lead exposure, such as that seen in Flint children during the city’s water crisis.The report by…
A teacher is suing Detroit Public Schools for allegedly retaliating against her after she reported unsafe water at her school, John R. King Academy.…
It happened last December, in the final hours of the last Congress.After a lot of heavy lifting by Michigan lawmakers on Capitol Hill, a federal aid…
Every child who attends the Cummings Early Childhood Center in Flint lives in the city and was exposed to lead as a result of the Flint water crisis. That…