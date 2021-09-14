-
It’s just before 6 p.m. on a breezy Wednesday evening in Little Village, a neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side. Department of Water Management staffers…
-
The deadline for Flint property owners to take part in the city’s free lead service line replacement program is just a few days away.During the Flint…
-
The city of Flint’s lead service line pipe replacement program is entering a critical next few weeks. Flint’s water crisis prompted the city to begin…
-
Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation are among those waiting to see if a deal can be cut between the Biden administration and Republican leaders…
-
Today on Stateside, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has lifted the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Two political strategists…
-
President Biden wants to spend more than two trillion dollars rebuilding the nation’s aging infrastructure. One chunk of that would replace all lead pipes…
-
Flint’s pipe replacement project is restarting as the state lifts COVID-19 restrictions.The city has been replacing lead and galvanized water service…
-
Flint is suspending its lead pipe replacement program amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Flint started replacing service lines connecting city homes and…
-
On April 25, 2014, the city of Flint switched its water source to the Flint River without properly treating it. That damaged thousands of lead and…
-
Attorneys representing groups that sued to force the replacement of Flint’s lead service lines expect the job will get done this year.Earlier this week,…