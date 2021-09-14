-
Grand Rapids and Kent County have formed a new Lead Action Team. The team will help track and respond to cases of elevated lead levels in kids.About 1 in…
A new package of bills in Lansing could dramatically change how the state handles the problem of lead-based paint.Lead based paint was banned in 1978, but…
The city of Detroit is suing three major real estate investors the city calls “slumlords,” accusing them of an “invest and neglect” business model that…
Living in homes purchased at the Wayne County tax foreclosure auction, or near demolitions, increases the risk of lead poisoning in Detroit children.Those…
The Goldman Environmental Prize is the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for grassroots environmental activism.This year's six recipients are from Columbia,…
The partial settlement of a Flint water crisis lawsuit guarantees all Flint kids can be screened and assessed for effects of lead exposure.A federal judge…
A federally funded program to remove lead paint from houses is now free for eligible homeowners in Grand Rapids.The Department of Housing and Urban…
Starting this summer, Detroit will try a to combat its problem with childhood lead poisoning by heading to what’s usually the source: the homes where…
Lead poisoning in Kent County is up nearly 31% from 2014 to 2016.According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 615 children in the…
Lead poisoning and infant mortality are two of the biggest problems facing Michigan.Roughly seven babies out of every thousand born in Michigan do not…