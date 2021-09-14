lead testing

-
Today on Stateside, Benton Harbor's emerging problem with lead in drinking water, and what it tells us about the risk of lead in other Michigan…
At a conference in Flint Thursday, officials and national experts are discussing how to reduce health hazards found in schools.The conference comes the…
A report released by the Government Accountability Office earlier this week says that only 43% of school districts nationwide tested for lead in their…
New tests show lead is still a concern in the water in Flint schools.Two-thirds of the more than 700 recent water samples taken at Flint’s 13 school…
Flint’s mayor says a top aide to Governor Snyder is willing to wait for more information before considering cutting funding for bottled water distribution…
There’s still a lot of money on the table for Michigan schools that wish to test their drinking water for lead. Far fewer school districts have taken…
There are fewer places for Flint residents to get free bottled water these days.In August, Flint’s seven water distribution centers handed out 11,061…
The state of Michigan needs to improve its oversight when it comes to the Flint water crisis. That is a finding by the Michigan Auditor General released…
Flint homeowners are getting new kits to test their tap water from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.For nearly a year, Flint residents…
All 94 school buildings in the Detroit Public Schools Community District meet federal standards for lead in water, the city’s health department announced…