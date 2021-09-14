-
A major auto parts supplier officially broke ground today for a new plant in Flint.Lear Corporation plans to manufacture seats on the site of the former…
An auto parts maker will soon be setting up shop on the site of a former iconic auto assembly plant in Michigan.Buick City in Flint closed nearly 20 years…
With a new development in the march to lead the mobility movement, we check in with Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes.Howes joined Stateside to…
DETROIT (AP) - Automotive and technology firms including Ford, General Motors and Microsoft have pledged about $4.5 million to a Detroit organization's…