LED lights

-
When the city of Detroit finished installing 65,000 new LED street lights in 2016, it was big news. Just a couple of years earlier, about 40 percent of…
-
Detroit is shining much brighter than it did just a couple years ago, and is now “a beacon” for cities nationwide.That was the consensus at an event…
-
A group of cities has successfully challenged DTE Energy’s plan to charge it more for LED streetlights.A coalition of cities took its case against DTE’s…
-
Things are going to be brighter in Warren. Literally.The Macomb County city plans to swap out all of its streetlights to LED. DTE Energy Co. says this…