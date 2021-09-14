-
Today on Stateside, confusion and frustration among Ann Arbor parents over the decision on whether to reopen schools. Plus, a look into the history and…
-
County board of canvassers meetings are usually the dullest events imaginable. The boards, comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats, meet to review…
-
The group Stand Up Michigan rallied Thursday at the state Capitol in Lansing. The event came a few hours after news broke of the foiled alleged kidnapping…
-
Republican leaders in the Legislature are making their final push to reverse a court ruling that absentee ballots that arrive at clerks’ offices after…
-
Legislative Republicans announced Wednesday morning they have filed a lawsuit in the Court of Claims over Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend…
-
This post was originally published on May 1. It has been updated to include details from the latest stay home order, which Governor Gretchen Whitmer…
-
Some intense scenes played out at the state Capitol in Lansing Thursday. Armed demonstrators stood in the Senate gallery and angry protesters tried to…
-
While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated that her administration is working on guidelines for a partial restart of the state’s economy as soon as May 1,…
-
Today on Stateside, State House Speaker Lee Chatfield talks about the Republican plan to slowly reopen some sectors of the state economy. Plus, the wierd…
-
Today on Stateside, Gretchen Whitmer laid out her 2020 agenda at Wednesday's State of the State address. We'll talk to the governor, and lawmakers from…