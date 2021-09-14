-
The owners of a Cheboygan County bar can be sued for failing to protect a patron from racist assaults on the sidewalk in front of the business. That…
Defendants in criminal cases get to decide whether remote testimony will be allowed. That six-to-zero decision was issued Monday by the Michigan Supreme…
Prosecutors admit that the constitutional right to an attorney is inconsistently applied for indigent criminal defendants in some states. In Michigan, officials have repeatedly ignored pleas to change how it pays lawyers for the poor. But lawsuits and exonerations may be starting to change that.
INKSTER, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission says a Detroit-area judge should lose her job and repay $81,000 for putting public money to…
Debtor's PrisonWhen you step into a Michigan courtroom, crime is supposed to be crime, regardless of social class. But whether you go home or go to jail…
Michigan’s top judicial official said the state has too many judges, and some of their positions should be eliminated. Michigan Supreme Court Chief…
The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that a woman who was raped by a jail guard while she was being detained is not entitled to file a civil rights and…
Two retirees from Fowlerville, Michigan, Nancy Kinder and Ray Harrison, have filed several lawsuits challenging banks on ATM fee notifications.The…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a law that protects doctors from lawsuits if they express sympathy for the death of a patient.Snyder says health care…
Michigan’s law barring protesters from funerals might be vulnerable after today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.The nation’s highest court ruled in…