There’s been a significant increase in the number of Legionnaires' disease cases in Michigan.In the first two weeks of July, the state saw more than 100…
Part of the $641 million Flint water crisis settlement might be in jeopardy.McLaren Flint Hospital agreed to contribute $20 million to the settlement. The…
If your building has been closed or only a few people have been using it, the water in the pipes should be flushed before you start up your business…
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning about an increase of Legionellosis this summer. Leginellosis refers to either…
A dispute between the state health department and a Flint hospital is escalating.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is ordering McLaren…
Genesee County health officials are reporting the county’s first possible death from Legionnaires' disease this year.Legionnaires is a type of pneumonia…
The state official heading the Flint water criminal probe insists they are not “starting over," even as the prosecution team is getting revamped.Wayne…
We’ll have to wait until at least May before we’ll know whether or not Michigan’s former state health department director will stand trial in connection…
Today, a judge decided another top state health department official should face trial in connection with the Flint water crisis.Dr. Eden Wells listened as…
Attorneys for Michigan’s state health department director are asking a judge to block a lower court decision to send a case against him to trial.The…