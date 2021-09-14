legionnella

-
Part of the $641 million Flint water crisis settlement might be in jeopardy.McLaren Flint Hospital agreed to contribute $20 million to the settlement. The…
-
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning about an increase of Legionellosis this summer. Leginellosis refers to either…
-
Who should issue a health alert and when they should do it became the focus during a long day in a Genesee County courtroom today. State health department…
-
The Centers for Disease Control is out with a new national study on Legionnaires' disease and health care facilities.It points to plumbing in hospital,…
-
Genesee County has recorded its 15th case of Legionnaires Disease of 2016.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the latest case of the…
-
Legionella bacteria has been detected at a residence hall at the University of Michigan-Flint.Legionella bacteria turned up in three water samples in the…
-
The city of Flint may have equipment in place by the end of the week to improve chlorine levels in city water. But it may not be operating.The…
-
Local, state and federal health officials are joining forces to reduce the chances of another Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County.The…