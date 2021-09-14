legislature

-
From changing the state’s freedom of information laws to attempts to stop observing daylight-saving time – lawmakers in Lansing are trying again on issues…
The State House and Senate have cancelled their Thursday session day, making Tuesday the only day they’ve met this week. This is due to the ongoing cold…
A state House inquiry released Thursday found Michigan State University failed to properly investigate or protect students from Larry Nassar, the former…
A new bill could help prevent hot car deaths among children.The legislation was introduced last week by state Rep. Robert Kosowski (D-Westland). It would…
Michigan's schoolkids made their way back to classrooms Tuesday for the start of a new school year.Today, it’s our state lawmakers’ turn. They’re back in…
The Trump Administration released its proposed federal budget. The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would get zero dollars if the plan is approved as…
In a turn of events that surprised many, Rep. Todd Courser resigned his position on Friday, while Rep. Cindy Gamrat became the fourth state legislator in…
This week in Michigan Politics, political analyst Jack Lessenberry talks about Wayne County’s financial crisis and the plans to fix it, children in…
Each Thursday we talk Michigan politics with Susan Demas, publisher of Inside Michigan Politics, and Ken Sikkema, former Senate Majority Leader and Senior…
What might the lame-duck legislative session hold for Michigan schools?This is the time lawmakers often make a big push to pass pet bills and there are…