-
During Lent, the period leading up to Easter, many Christians give up personal luxuries like watching television or eating chocolate. But this year, Linda…
-
For Michigan's Christian population (including around 2 million Catholics), today marks the beginning of Lent.During Lent, many adherents give up meat and…
-
Our afternoon host Mike Perini sent along these Paczki photos in honor of Fat Tuesday.He took them at Zingerman's Bakery and at Copernicus European…
-
It's Fat Tuesday, and while many of us are toiling away at work, others are gearing up to 'act a fool' in New Orleans.The New Orleans Times-Picayune has a…
-
This Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, the last day before the 40 days of sacrifice that come with the Christian season of Lent. But in Metro Detroit and other…